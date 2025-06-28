SEA GIRT — The Parker House in Sea Girt evacuated patrons after a fire alarm went off in the basement portion of the premises, according to the Sea Girt Police Department.

The fire alarm triggered at approximately 5:47 p.m. at the Parker House, located at 290 1st Ave. and Beacon Blvd.

Chief Justin Macko told The Coast Star, “In an abundance of caution the police, along with the Parker House staff and our mutual aid partners from Spring Lake and Spring Lake Heights Police Departments conducted the evacuation to move people away from the building for their safety.”

According to the chief, the Sea Girt Fire Company responded and determined no hazardous threat existed.

The Sea Girt Police Department Detective Bureau is investigating the cause of the alarm.

“We appreciate the patrons cooperation and the neighbors cooperation during the incident,” said Chief Macko.

