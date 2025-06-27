POINT PLEASANT — Small businesses were put on display in Point Pleasant Borough last week as the chamber of commerce welcomed several representatives from various organizations showcasing what Point Pleasant has to offer.

Point Pleasant Borough and the Point Pleasant Borough Chamber of Commerce hosted representatives of the New Jersey Economic Development Authority, the U.S. Small Business Administration (SBA), the Women’s Center for Entrepreneurship of New Jersey and the office of Sen. Andy Kim (D-NJ) on a walking tour of businesses in town to hear the challenges they are facing and let them know about resources available to them through the state and the federal government.

On Wednesday, June 18, Mayor Robert Sabosik, Councilwoman Charlene Archer, Councilman Joseph Furmato and Borough Administrator Frank Pannucci joined Barbara Fritz and Michelle Coffey of the chamber of commerce to welcome the group and kick off the tour at Petal Street Florist on Bridge Avenue.

Sande Cranwell and her team at Petal Street talked with the group as she prepared flowers for the Class of 2025’s high school graduation celebrations and learned more about funding and resources available to the florist shop.

The group went on a tour of the Point Pleasant Borough business districts, making stops at Dream Tree Designs, District Refillery, Rose and Opal Boutique, Tender Years Child Care, Sunbaked Surf Boutique and Sundae Fundae.

Lender Relations Specialist Erika Pearson of the SBA talked to the participants about loans and funding programs available through the SBA. Kathy Guzman of the New Jersey Economic Development Authority outlined the grants small business owners can utilize to improve their websites and purchase equipment. Steve Maiorano of the Women’s Center for Entrepreneurship showcased the online training and professional assistance available, and Julianna Heck of Sen. Kim’s office was there to hear about the challenges faced by small business owners to bring back to the Senator’s team.

