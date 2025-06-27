POINT PLEASANT BEACH — Last Friday evening, hundreds of family, friends and school staff attended the 123rd annual commencement for students at Point Pleasant Beach High School, saying farewell to 93 seniors as they took to the field to receive their diplomas and turn their tassels.

As the seniors proceeded to their seats on the field of G. Harold Antrim Elementary School, members of the school’s band performed the graduation standard “Pomp and Circumstance” by Edward Elgar.

Principal Nathan Grosshandler then invited graduate and soon-to-be U.S. Coast Guard Academy cadet Sydney Zylinski to lead the crowd in the Pledge of Allegiance. Following the pledge, members of the school’s choir sang the National Anthem.

The next part, as Grosshandler explained, is an established tradition at Point Beach graduations: the senior members of the school’s band were asked to join the rest of the band for one final performance as Garnet Gulls. This year, the piece the band played was a medley of highlights from the score of the 2007 film “Ratatouille” by Michael Giacchino.

As is customary, the Class of 2025 heard remarks from its salutatorian and valedictorian — Caroline Jacobs and Brian Bonti, respectively.

Jacobs emphasized that the most important thing the seniors gained throughout their four years of high school was the community they were surrounded by in their journey.

“There was a time when this day felt so far away; when four years seemed like an eternity,” she said, “but somehow, those years passed in just the blink of an eye. When we think back on this time, it’s not the math tests or the timed essays that we’ll miss the most, it’s the people — the community of teachers, staff and students that makes this school so special…Our school community is like a bridge; one that we built together, piece by piece, year by year. Just like any bridge, it relies on a strong foundation. That foundation was built by the people who supported us.”

In the valedictorian’s speech, Bonti thanked every member of his graduating class for contributing to his high school career, “whether we were close or just shared a class together.”

“You’ve all played a role in my life, and I’m grateful for it,” said Bonti. “This moment has been years in the making, as many of us have known each other for longer than we can even remember…Our journey is marked by the late-night study sessions, early-morning alarms when we all wish we could’ve slept in, and friendships formed, broken and mended.”

“The same way we navigated the unfamiliar hallways of high school, we’ll learn to navigate what happens next, whether it’s college, a career, the military or something completely different,” he said. “We don’t need all the answers right now; what truly matters is being curious enough to ask the questions in the first place, and being brave enough to take the first step in answering…Congratulations, Class of 2025. This is not the end — it’s just the beginning, and I can’t wait to see where our futures lead us.”

This is an excerpt of the print article. For more on this story, read The Ocean Star—on newsstands Friday or online in our e-Edition.

[more_pointbeach]

Subscribe today! If you're not already an annual subscriber to The Ocean Star, get your subscription today! For just $38 per year, you will receive local mail delivery weekly, with pages and pages of local news and online access to our e-edition on Starnewsgroup.com.