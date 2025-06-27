BAY HEAD — With the summer season officially here, Bay Head will kick off Music in the Park this Sunday.

On June 29 in Centennial Park, located directly behind the municipal building, 83 Bridge Ave., residents are welcomed to bring a beach chair or towel to enjoy an evening of music.

From 6 to 9 p.m., residents can enjoy riffs from The Group Therapy Band as they rock Centennial Park. This event is free and open to the public

Vicki McHugh, one of the organizers of Music in the Park, told The Ocean Star, “Bay Head has not had a lot of live music and the park is a beautiful venue. It is making use of a really nice park in a hometown environment.”

Another music in the park is scheduled for Aug. 30 to close out the summer season.

