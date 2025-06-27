OCEAN COUNTY — In collaboration with Ocean County and several other departments, many local police departments will be participating in Goal: Zero, the Ocean County Prosecutors Office announced on Monday.

Goal: Zero is a high-visibility, county-wide traffic enforcement detail to address the rise in traffic deaths in New Jersey.

As of June 19 of this year, 240 people have lost their lives on New Jersey roadways, and 28 of those deaths have occurred in Ocean County, according to the prosecutor’s office.

“High-visibility enforcement is about saving lives, not writing tickets. Every patrol, every stop, and every light we activate is a step toward Goal: Zero. The Ocean County Prosecutor’s Office stands behind this mission, because zero traffic deaths isn’t just a goal, it’s our shared responsibility,” Prosecutor Bradley Billhimer stated.

On Thursday, June 26, from 3 to 7 p.m., many Ocean County police departments including Bay Head, Mantoloking, Brick Township, Lavallette, Point Pleasant Beach and Point Pleasant Borough, focused their attention on Jersey Shore roadways, and will for every last Thursday of the month through September.

Bay Head Police Chief John LaSpina told The Ocean Star, “This initiative isn’t just about enforcement — it’s about protecting our communities and changing driving behaviors before tragedy strikes. Goal: Zero is our commitment to ensuring that everyone — whether they’re behind the wheel, on a bike or crossing the street — gets home safely. We owe that to the families in our towns and to the lives already lost to preventable crashes.”

Mantoloking Police Chief Stacy Ferris said, “Goal Zero is a law enforcement initiative to save lives through high visibility patrols with the hopes of reducing traffic fatalities and/or serious injuries.” The chief added that patrols will be looking for all motor vehicle violations, focusing on specific actions that cause accidents including speeding, distracted driving, improper passing and failing to stop for pedestrians. “The goal,” Chief Ferris said, “is to save lives and increase public awareness of traffic safety.”

