POINT PLEASANT — Tropical birds were put on display at the Point Pleasant Borough Library on Tuesday when NJ Snake Man gave an interactive, live animal presentation to a group of kids and family members.

While the weather was brutally hot for the humans, the tropical birds felt right at home in the humid conditions, as several species of parrots and even one duck were brought to the library, sponsored by the Friends of the Point Pleasant Borough Library.

Cynthia Brown, from NJ Snake Man, told The Ocean Star, “We are educating the children that decided to come and attend our little presentation about some tropical birds. Most of these birds are rescue animals. We take them from various states of medical health issues, neglect, different things like that.”

In some cases, these birds are rehabilitated enough to be adopted out to other families, but in other cases, NJ Snake Man has become their forever home.

Christina Brown, another individual from NJ Snake Man, presented the birds to the crowd of over 70 children, showing off several species of birds, all with an African gray parrot on top of her head. This bird, named Noku, is 3-years-old and was a runt, having several health issues that require him to be on a special diet and medication. He stayed on her head for a majority of the presentation. Only once did he fly out of the meeting room, into the library, to see the other handler, Cynthia Brown.

She also showed off Travis, a female Rouen duck, which every kid got a chance to pet, as she groomed her feathers. Several other species of parrots were also shown, including a cockatoo who previously suffered from neglect and a very loud-mouthed blue-and-yellow macaw.

{more_os]

Check out our other Point Pleasant Boro stories, updated daily. And remember to pick up a copy of The Ocean Star—on newsstands Friday or online in our e-Edition.

Subscribe today! If you're not already an annual subscriber to The Ocean Star, get your subscription today! For just $38 per year, you will receive local mail delivery weekly, with pages and pages of local news and online access to our e-edition on Starnewsgroup.com.