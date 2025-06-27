BAY HEAD — Despite the downpour to start the event, Bay Head’s Art in the Park attracted artists and residents from across the area on Sunday.

The ninth annual Art in the Park and Beyond took over Centennial Park last Sunday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., along with several side streets throughout the borough.

While a rough storm blew through at the start of the event, bringing both rain and wind, as the storm subsided and the sun came out, the rays shone brightly onto the many artists and their creations.

One of these artists was Gail McInerney, of Toms River, who showcased her custom-made sea glass and shell artwork. She had set up her tent on Mount Street just outside of the park with several other vendors.

“I include a lot of inspirational quotes and positive messages on my art because I started doing that during (the pandemic) and I felt like the world needed it at the time, so I stayed with it,” said McInerney. “I love doing events like this because I love meeting the people, my customers.”

Another artist, Courtney Bell of Point Beach, said she has been painting her whole life, for the better part of 40 years now. She said her art has evolved mainly into fish portraits now, partly due to the fact they are her best sellers.

“I stumbled upon it,” said Bell. “It started with just a sardine, and everyone loved it online. From there, it just evolved into striped bass, tuna and the most popular (types of) fish that everyone loves.”

She further said, “I am a local, and this is one of the best events. So I figured if I was going to do one, this better be the one I should do. This was my first time here. It’s been a great day and I will be back.”

