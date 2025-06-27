POINT PLEASANT BEACH — Sandra “Sandy” Pasola, the Antrim Elementary secretary who has worked for the Point Pleasant Beach School District for 48 years, retired this week, going out clad in her signature red-framed glasses to a cavalcade of flowers and appreciative students.

In a surprise parade in her honor throughout the halls of G. Harold Antrim Elementary last Wednesday, Pasola was presented with a sash, tiara and individual red and white roses from students up and down the corridor. By the end of the procession, Pasola had collected a veritable bouquet of flowers from the crowd of students and teachers.

“I was so overwhelmed in seeing them,” said Pasola following the parade. “They’re the ones who make me get up and come to school in the morning. I just love them, and they’re like family…They touch your heart.”

Pasola, the principal’s secretary at Antrim School, is the longest-serving employee in the school district’s history, with 48 years of service to Point Pleasant Beach’s elementary school — beginning as a lunch playground aide in 1976.

“I’ve been here so long because I went to school here, and they’re like family,” she told The Ocean Star. “I think I’ve spent more time here than I’ve spent in my house…Everything that we’ve done here — every moment — has been special. Each graduation, each kindergarten registration, seeing the new kids come in each year; it means the world to me.”

This is an excerpt of the print article. For more on this story, read The Ocean Star—on newsstands Friday or online in our e-Edition.

Check out our other Point Pleasant Beach stories, updated daily. And remember to pick up a copy of The Ocean Star—on newsstands Friday or online in our e-Edition.

Subscribe today! If you're not already an annual subscriber to The Ocean Star, get your subscription today! For just $38 per year, you will receive local mail delivery weekly, with pages and pages of local news and online access to our e-edition on Starnewsgroup.com.