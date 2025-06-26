The Jersey Shore is more than just a place to soak up the sun or stroll the Boardwalk — it’s a dynamic hub for water lovers of all ages and skill levels. This iconic stretch of coastline transforms every summer into a vibrant aquatic playground, offering an incredible mix of adventures on, in, and above the water.

From the thrill of surfing Atlantic waves to the peaceful glide of a kayak along the bay, there’s something for everyone. Paddleboarding, jet skiing, sailing, parasailing, and even water trampolines provide unique and exciting ways to enjoy the ocean and bay areas. Whether you’re looking for high-speed excitement or a relaxing day on calm waters, the Jersey Shore has an option to suit every taste.

This guide highlights some of the best water-based activities to try this summer — perfect for family outings, weekend getaways, or spontaneous day trips. With expert rentals, lessons for beginners, and plenty of local spots to explore, it’s never been easier to dive into the fun. So grab your gear and make a splash this season.

PADDLE BOARDING, KAYAKING & RENTALS

Jersey Shore Mermaids, Seaside Heights. (Use the GPS address of Stewarts Root Beer Seaside Heights, then drive towards the yellow buildings.

jerseyshoremermaids.com

For a refreshing mix of serenity and strength, Jersey Shore Mermaids delivers a standout paddle boarding experience. These popular Stand Up Paddle Yoga classes run through Labor Day, held Sunday mornings at 7:15 a.m. in Seaside Heights. Each 60-minute session ($35 with board rental or $12 bring your own board) offers a calming workout under wide-open skies.

Looking for intensity? The Paddle Board HIT Class brings high-energy interval training to the water. Prefer something social? Wednesday Sunset Paddle Meet-Ups create a space for fun and connection.Private lessons and group sessions are also available.

Pedals and Paddles

1200 Route 35 South, Seaside Heights

732-830-5757, pedalsandpaddlesnj.com

For more than two decades, Pedals and Paddles has been a go-to destination for water-based fun at the Jersey Shore. With a prime bayside location, it’s the perfect spot for families, groups, or anyone looking to get out on the water — whether bringing their own boat or trying out something new.

The rental options cover a wide range of interests and activity levels, including kayaks, stand-up paddleboards, pedal boats, and even water trampolines. It’s a place where both relaxation and adventure are just a few steps away.

Paddle Out

537 E Main St., Manasquan

732-223-3131,

paddleoutmanasquan@gmail.com

Dive into adventure with Paddle Out Manasquan, the ultimate spot to explore the breathtaking Manasquan River on a paddleboard or kayak. Whether you’re a newbie or a seasoned pro, their top-of-the-line gear, expert instructors, and super-easy launch access make hitting the water effortless and exhilarating. No need to plan ahead — just show up and get ready to glide across stunning waterways whenever inspiration strikes.

But Paddle Out isn’t just about renting gear — it’s a full-on river experience! Thrilling private lessons and group sessions bring energy and fun to every splash. Paddle Out Manasquan turns any day into an unforgettable water adventure you’ll want to relive again and again.

JET SKIING

Route 37 Watersports

3430 Route 37 East, Toms River

732-270-0075, route37watersports.com

Ready to amp up your Jersey Shore getaway with some high-speed water fun? Route 37 Watersports in Toms River is your ultimate destination for unforgettable adventures on the water. Whether you’re craving the adrenaline rush of a Yamaha Waverunner or a leisurely day on a pontoon boat, they’ve got you covered. Their fleet features newer-model Waverunners with powerful 110 HP engines, perfect for up to three riders, plus well-maintained pontoon boats and skiffs ideal for groups and families. Best of all, no boater’s license is required — just bring your sense of adventure and hit the waves!

Route 37 Watersports friendly, expert staff ensures every outing is safe, smooth, and tailored to your fun. With flexible rental options, competitive prices, and a price match guarantee, they make it easy to plan the perfect day on the water.

SAILING & BOATING

Monmouth Boat Club

31 Union St., Red Bank

monmouthboatclub.org

With over 50 years of maritime heritage, Monmouth Boat Club in Red Bank offers robust sailing education for both kids and adults to the general public. Their junior sailing program is designed for ages 8 to 16, with beginner, intermediate, and racing-level classes taught by certified U.S. Sailing Instructors.

Adults can chart courses, too, with flexible private sailing lessons offered from May through October, ideal for weekend learners or weekday sunset sessions.

Barnegat Bay at Twilight Boat Tours

1198 Bandon Road, Toms River

732-506-9090, oceancountyparks.org

The Barnegat Bay at Twilight Boat Tours is a recreational program offered by the Ocean County Department of Parks and Recreation in Toms River. It’s not a boating club in the traditional sense, but rather a series of guided evening boat tours on Barnegat Bay. The tours are scheduled on specific dates throughout the summer and last about 90 minutes each, offering participants a chance to enjoy the scenery and atmosphere of the bay during twilight hours.

The program is open to the public, but registration is required, and there’s a $14 fee to participate. Interested individuals must mail in their payment and contact information to reserve a spot. The tours depart from the boat dock at the Parks and Recreation Office located at 1198 Bandon Road, Toms River.

Metedeconk River Boat Tours

1198 Bandon Road, Toms River

Toms River, NJ 08753

732-506-9090, oceancountyparks.org

Looking for a fun and relaxing way to experience the natural beauty of the Jersey Shore? The Ocean County Department of Parks and Recreation invites you to climb aboard the Metedeconk River Boat Tour — a perfect summer outing for families, friends, and nature lovers alike. Departing from the picturesque Trader’s Cove Marina (40 Mantoloking Road, Mantoloking), these guided tours offer breathtaking views, fresh breezes, and a chance to learn more about the area’s rich coastal environment.

Scheduled dates for this year’s tours include Wednesday, July 2; Tuesday, July 15; Wednesday, July 30; and Monday, August 11. Each tour runs from 9 to 10:30 a.m., giving guests a peaceful start to the day out on the water.

Tickets are $14 per person, and the tours are open to ages 4 and up. Advance registration is required by mailing a check or money order (payable to the County of Ocean) to Ocean County Parks and Recreation, 1198 Bandon Road, Toms River, NJ 08753. Be sure to include your name, address, email, phone number, and the program number for your selected date.

‘Early Bird’ Ornithology Boat Tours

1198 Bandon Road, Toms River

732-506-9090, oceancountyparks.org

This summer, nature lovers and birding enthusiasts are in for a treat as the Ocean County Department of Parks and Recreation presents the Early Bird Ornithology Boat Tours. Set against the tranquil backdrop of Toms River, these peaceful evening tours offer a chance to observe native and migratory birds in their natural habitat — all from the comfort of a boat. Departing from the boat dock at the Parks and Recreation Office, the tours are scheduled for Friday, June 27; Thursday, July 3; Monday, July 14; Thursday, July 31; and Monday, Aug. 18. Each tour runs from 7 to 9 p.m., making it the perfect way to wind down your day while connecting with the sights and sounds of the local wildlife.

Whether you’re a seasoned birder or simply curious about the winged wonders of Ocean County, this guided tour is an unforgettable experience. The cost is $14 per person, and registration is required in advance. To reserve your spot, send a check or money order (made payable to the County of Ocean) along with your name, address, email, phone number, and the tour’s program number to: Ocean County Parks and Recreation, 1198 Bandon Road, Toms River, NJ 08753.

Cruisin’ Tikis

Multiple locations: Brick, Manahawkin,

Sea Isle City, Margate

cruisintikis.com

Ready to turn your Jersey Shore day into an unforgettable floating fiesta? Cruisin’ Tikis brings the ultimate tiki bar experience right to the water, letting you and up to five friends hop aboard your own private, decked-out tiki boat. With built-in coolers, Bluetooth speakers blasting your favorite jams, and a shaded bar to keep the drinks flowing, it’s like your own island getaway — no passport required. Whether you’re cruising through the bay, exploring hidden coves, or just soaking up the sun, this BYOB adventure lets you kick back, sip, and cruise in pure Jersey Shore style.

Perfect for celebrations, casual hangouts, or just escaping the ordinary, Cruisin’ Tikis lets you customize your cruise — think sunset sails, scenic tours, or stopping off at sandbars to splash and relax. With friendly, licensed captains at the helm, you can focus on fun while they handle the rest.

Beach Hut Sailing Adventures and Chargers

65 Bayville Ave., Bayville

732-761-5574, beachhutsailingadventures.com

Looking to trade the boardwalk bustle for a breezy escape on the open water? Beach Hut Sailing Adventures offers a private sailing experience aboard the Innamorata — a sleek, 39-foot sloop ready to whisk you across the sparkling waters of Toms River and Barnegat Bay.

Guests can choose from sailing experiences like morning and sunset cruises, beachcomber adventures, or brunch and dinner sails complete with homemade gourmet bites. From fresh-baked muffins and shrimp cocktail to crostini with London broil, every detail is crafted with care by Captain Gary, First Mate Jan, and their adorable deckhand pup, Stella Bella. You can even learn the ropes with sailing lessons or charter the captain for your own boat.

SURFING

Summertime Surf

Multiple locations: Asbury Park, Belmar,

Bradley Beach, Point Pleasant Beach

summertimesurf.com

Catching your first wave? Or refining your cut back? Summertime Surf, is a surf school that touts its highly trained instructors, safety-first approach, and environmentally conscious ethos. Programs range from youth camps to private and group lessons for adults.

Each session is designed to match the student’s skill level, ensuring a supportive and confidence-building experience in the water. The instructors not only focus on technique but also emphasize ocean awareness and respect for marine life, helping surfers connect more deeply with their environment. Whether you’re just starting out or looking to sharpen advanced maneuvers, Summertime Surf offers a welcoming, community-driven atmosphere that keeps surfers coming back year after year.

H2 Windsurfing

2100 Foster Road, Point Pleasant Beach

732-642-2834, h2windsurfing.com

Get ready to ride the breeze like never before — H2 Windsurfing brings windsurfing, wing foiling, stand-up paddleboarding (SUP), and more straight to the calm, sparkling bays of Point Pleasant. Founded by U.S. Sailing–certified instructors Ken and Eileen Hoff, this mobile watersports school is all about getting you on the water and up on your board, fast. With top-tier equipment and expert one-on-one instruction, most beginners are up and cruising in their very first session. Whether you’re diving into windsurfing or chasing the thrill of wing foiling, H2’s Level 1 and 2 lessons are tailored, accessible, and seriously fun.

But the adventure doesn’t stop at lessons — H2 Windsurfing also offers hourly rentals, advanced coaching, and even high-performance gear for those ready to level up.

PARASAILING

Belmar Parasail

608 River Road, Belmar

732-681-8359, belmarparasail.com

For an unforgettable aerial view of the coastline, Belmar Parasail offers a smooth guide hundreds of feet above the water. From spotting dolphins to soaking in the shore from the sky, this experience blends excitement with natural beauty. As a family-owned and safety-focused operation, it’s perfect for beginners and thrill seekers alike.

Riders are securely harnessed to a parachute and lifted into the air from the back of a specially equipped boat, allowing for a peaceful yet exhilarating ride above the Atlantic.

With experienced crew members handling every detail, all you have to do is relax and enjoy the panoramic views. Whether you’re flying solo or tandem, Belmar Parasail ensures a memorable adventure with breathtaking sights and a smooth, controlled flight.

Point Pleasant Parasail

81 Inlet Drive, Point Pleasant Beach

732-714-2359, pointpleasantparasail.com

Soar 500 feet above the water with Point Pleasant Parasail, which welcomes beginners and families, including children as young as 5. You’ll take to the skies from a boat off Ken’s Landing, on the corner of Broadway and Inlet Drive, near The Shrimp Box and the Norma K-III fishing boat. Free parking is available.

The boat ride is part of the adventure, so you’ll be on the water for about 60 to 90 minutes and in the air for about 10 to 12 minutes. You don’t need to know how to swim; all participants must wear life jackets, which Point Pleasant Parasail will provide. Prepare to get splashed! Photo packages are available, if you’d rather not risk getting your camera wet.

.

The full summer season begins June 27, when parasailing will be offered Tuesdays through Sundays.