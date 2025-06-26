New Jersey’s beautiful beaches and sparkling pools offer a welcome respite from the summer heat. However, water, while refreshing and fun, can also be dangerous if proper safety precautions aren’t taken. The Level 1 Adult & Pediatric Trauma Center and emergency department teams at Hackensack Meridian Jersey Shore University Medical Center provide the following guidelines, so families can ensure a safe and enjoyable experience in the water this summer.

BEACH SAFETY

The ocean is a dynamic environment with constantly changing conditions. Rip currents, powerful channels of water flowing away from the shore, are a major hazard. Learn to identify them: they often appear as darker, calmer areas between breaking waves, or as areas with choppy, discolored water moving seaward. If caught in a rip current, don’t panic. Swim parallel to the shore until you’re out of the current, then swim back to the beach at an angle. Never swim directly against a rip current.

“Always swim at designated beaches with lifeguards present. Obey their instructions and heed posted warnings about water conditions. Never swim alone, even if you’re a strong swimmer,” says Eric Costanzo, D.O. “Younger children should always be supervised by an adult, ideally within arm’s reach, especially near the water’s edge. Waves can knock even experienced swimmers off their feet.”

Sun protection is crucial at the beach. Apply a broad-spectrum, water-resistant sunscreen with an SPF of 30 or higher, and reapply every two hours, especially after swimming or sweating. Wear a wide-brimmed hat and sunglasses to protect your face and eyes. Stay hydrated by drinking plenty of water throughout the day. Avoid alcohol, as it can impair judgment and increase dehydration. Also, keep in mind, dehydration and prolonged sun exposure can lead to serious heat-related illness. Watch for dizziness, headache, nausea, confusion, and rapid pulse. Remember to drink plenty of water, especially if exercising or playing sports. Take breaks in the shade. Aggressively drinking too much plain water can also dilute electrolytes and lead to seizures, so balance fluid intake.

“Don’t dive headfirst into the water or run and jump into unknown water. Also, don’t dive toward the bottom of waves or off a pier, jetty, or bridge. If you wipeout in the surf, try to land as flat or parallel to the ground as possible, with your arms protecting your head. If you find someone incapacitated on the beach, don’t try to move them, call 9-1-1,” says Dr. Costanzo.

Be aware of marine life. Jellyfish stings, while usually not serious, can be painful. If stung, rinse the area with seawater (not freshwater) and remove any tentacles with tweezers. Seek medical attention if symptoms are severe. Avoid touching or feeding any marine animals you encounter.

POOL SAFETY

While pools may seem less dangerous than the ocean, they still pose risks. Never leave children unattended near a pool, even for a moment. Install a fence around your pool with a self-closing, self-latching gate to prevent unsupervised access. Consider enrolling children in swimming lessons, but remember that even children who can swim need constant supervision.

Ensure that all drains and suction outlets are covered with proper grates to prevent entrapment. Hair, clothing, and jewelry can become entangled in these outlets, causing serious injury or drowning. Keep toys and other objects away from the pool area to prevent tripping hazards.

Do not permit children to run near the pool, dive in shallow areas, or engage in horseplay. Keep a phone nearby to call 9-1-1 in case of emergencies. Learn CPR and basic first aid, as these skills can be life-saving in a water emergency.

“Whether at the beach or the pool, alcohol and water don’t mix. Alcohol impairs judgment, coordination, and reaction time, increasing the risk of accidents. Never swim under the influence of alcohol or drugs,” says Dr. Costanzo. “Be aware of weather conditions. Thunderstorms can develop quickly, and lightning is a serious hazard. Exit the water immediately if you hear thunder or see lightning.”

Finally, educate yourself and your family about water safety. Knowing the risks and taking appropriate precautions can help prevent tragedies and ensure a safe and enjoyable summer by the water. By following these guidelines, you can significantly reduce the risk of a trip to the emergency department or trauma center, allowing you to focus on making happy memories instead.

For more information about Hackensack Meridian Health’s trauma services, visit www.hackensackmeridianhealth. org/en/services/trauma-care. For a free physician referral, call 844-HMH-WELL.