While Memorial Day is considered the unofficial start of summer, Independence Day feels like the epitome of the season. The Fourth of July brings promises of barbecues and picnics, parades and festivities, sparkling fireworks and long, lazy nights. And so while the Fourth of July is a celebration of our country, it is also a celebration of summer. So, how to celebrate? New Jersey’s got you covered! Events and activities happening from Independence weekend and beyond are taking place all throughout our state. Here are some stand-out events that honor our country and embrace the summer season.

KA-BOOM!

Fireworks displays, multiple locations

Look up on any evening through the holiday week and you’re bound to see fireworks.

Here is a mere sampling: Aberdeen on July 1; Asbury Park, Atlantic Highlands, Brick and Manasquan on July 3; Beach Haven, Long Branch and Point Pleasant Beach on July 4; Barnegat, Beachwood, Belmar and Bradley Beach on July 5; and Lavallette on July 6. See the Night & Day events calendar for details.

MANASQUAN’S JULY 4TH CELEBRATION

Thursday, July 3, 5:15 to 10 p.m.

The Borough of Manasquan proudly invites you to join them for an evening of celebration. Happening on the eve of Independence Day, the night starts off with a parade on First Avenue. A concert at the beach follows, and the night concludes with fireworks at 9 p.m. The night promises to be one of fun and excitement, and a great way to kick off the holiday weekend.

For more upcoming events in Manasquan, visit www.manasquan-nj.gov.

THIRD OF JULY WITH THE BLUECLAWS

Thursday, July 3, at 7:30 p.m.

ShoreTown Ballpark, 2 Stadium Way, Lakewood

The Lakewood BlueClaws are home for the holiday, with a night game versus the Wilmington Blue Rocks on July 3. After the game, ShoreTown Ballpark shoots off fireworks in what it promises to be its biggest display of the season. (Fireworks are also scheduled for July 18, 19 and 25; Aug. 8, 21 and 22; and Sept. 5 and 6). Tickets for July 3 range from $18 to $29. For game tickets and more info, go to milb.com and search Lakewood BlueClaws.

SPARK IN THE PARK

Thursday, July 3, at 6 p.m.

Maple Street Pavilion,

8 Erickson Ave., Helmetta

Spark in the Park is a convenient way to celebrate Independence Day before the chaos of the actual holiday weekend. Join the Borough of Helmetta for a great night filled with music, food trucks, and family-friendly fun. And it wouldn’t be an Independence Day celebration without fireworks – don’t miss out! The rain date for Spark in the Park is Sunday, July 6, to avoid conflict with other Fourth of July festivities.

To learn more, visit the Spark in the Park FaceBook Page.

BAY HEAD BIKE PARADE

Friday, July 4, at 10:30 a.m.

Sacred Heart Church, 751 Main Ave., Bay Head

Take your two-wheeler through Bay Head and show off your red, white, and blue at the borough’s 4th of July bike parade. Sign-ins begin at 10 a.m., while the parade starts promptly at 10:30 a.m. The parade travels down Clayton Avenue, Lake Avenue and onto Bridge Avenue, where the parade will conclude at Centennial Park. Awards for the best bikes, wagons, golf carts will be presented following the parade. Also at the end of the parade will be an ice cream truck. For more info, go to bayheadnj.org.

OCEANFEST

Friday, July 4, from 1 to 10 p.m.

1 Ocean Blvd., Long Branch

Long Branch is proud to present its annual Oceanfest, which the city claims as the largest Fourth of July celebration in all of New Jersey. Oceanfest, which began in 1990, is a day chock-full of fun activities and sights for the whole family. Whether it’s watching musical performances, noshing from numerous food vendors, or viewing spectacular sand sculptures, there is something for everyone along the promenade and beachfront. The night ends with a dazzling firework display.

For more detailed information, including driving and parking instructions, visit longbranchchamber.org

MONMOUTH BATTLEFIELD STATE PARK

Friday, July 4, 1 p.m.

Monmouth Battlefield State Park,

20 Route 33, Manalapan

For a historic celebration, look no further than Monmouth Battlefield State Park. The annual Fourth of July celebration includes a firing demonstration of a reproduction full-sized Revolutionary War cannon. There will also be hands-on activities for children, including artillery and infantry drills. Held at the state park’s visitor center, this free event is a perfect destination to include in your busy weekend schedule.

For more information about the event and park itself, visit https://visitnj.org/nj-events/monmouth-battlefield-special-battlefield-event

FOURTH OF JULY FESTIVAL IN MILLTOWN

Friday, July 4, 8 a.m. to 10 p.m.

Gloria Bradford Borough Park,

80 Violet Terrace, Milltown

Join Milltown in celebrating its 100th Independence Day celebration! This fun-filled day starts bright and early with a fishing derby, fun run and the Knights of Columbus 5K. Register for the 5k before July 2 to save $5 and guarantee you receive a t-shirt. The fun doesn’t stop there! The patriotic parade through downtown Milltown brings the whole community together, and the duck race at noon at the Milltown Pond Bridge sparks competition for a $100 gift card prize! A pizza-eating contest and patriotic home and bicycle contests also will take place. Enjoy food trucks and free rides throughout the day and don’t miss out on the fireworks show.

For more information, visit milltown4thofjuly.wordpress.com.

WE HOLD THESE TRUTHS…

Friday, July 4, 10 a.m.

Christ Church, 5 Paterson St., New Brunswick

Historic Christ Church of New Brunswick commemorates the third public reading of the Declaration of Independence in 1776, which took place close to church grounds. Visit the beautiful grounds of this Episcopal Church, which dates back to 1742, and discover what has made this parish sustain for centuries. Activities will begin at 10 a.m., with a reading of the Declaration of Independence by re-enactors in Colonial garb. Tours will be offered of the Christ Church graveyard, where Continental Army cavalry officer Anthony White is buried. The morning will celebrate many American leaders, including Frederick Douglass, as his words about oppression are still relevant. Refreshments will be available.

To discover more, visit www.christchurchnewbrunswick.org.

FOURTH OF JULY FESTIVAL IN SUMMIT

Friday, July 4, Noon to 10 p.m.

Soldiers Memorial Field, 5 Myrtle Ave., Summit

Summit’s annual Fourth of July celebration continues for its 78th year! The long-standing tradition features a day packed with activities, food, music, and of course, fireworks. Children can enjoy amusement park rides and can participate in a free decorated bike parade. Throughout the day, there will be musical acts and performances to watch while indulging in goodies from the numerous food truck options. The day kicks off with a flag-raising ceremony and finishes with fireworks. Rides and food trucks are cash only.

For a more detailed itinerary and list of food trucks, visit www.summitcommunityprograms.com/179/Fourth-of-July.

WATCH THE TRAM CAR, PLEASE

Friday, July 4, 10 p.m.

Wildwood Boardwalk, Wildwood

Visit the legendary Wildwood boardwalk to witness a beautiful fireworks display on July 4th. Visible from both the boardwalk and beach, this display is a part of Wildwood’s free Friday Night Fireworks series, running from June 27 to Aug. 29. Go early to grab food from one of the numerous boardwalk concessions, enjoy rides and shops, and make a memorable Independence Day.

For more information, visit wildwoodsnj.com.

PARADE AND CONCERT IN OCEAN GROVE

Saturday, July 5, 10:30 a.m. (parade),

7:30 p.m. (concert) Great Auditorium,

21 Pilgrim Pathway, Ocean Grove

The Ocean Grove Camp Meeting Association presents its annual Fourth of July parade. Watch floats, decorated vehicles, and patriotic participants walk down the beautiful streets of serene Ocean Grove. Don’t go away after the parade! The OGCMA is also featuring a free patriotic concert later in the evening at the Great Auditorium. Listening to festive music about our country is the perfect way to cap off America’s birthday.

For further information about the OGCMA, visit www.oceangrove.org/independence.