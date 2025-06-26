MANASQUAN — On Friday June 20, the Manasquan High School Class of 2025 turned their tassels, threw their caps and became the 140th graduating class in the school’s history. Over 200 graduating seniors gathered on Vic Kubu Warrior Field while their families, friends and loved ones cheered from the bleachers.

Several speakers addressed the crowd throughout the commencement ceremony, including valedictorian Donovan Brown, who spoke about his battle with alopecia areata, an autoimmune condition that causes hair loss, with which he was diagnosed earlier this year.

“That experience taught me something important, that life could change in an instant. Sometimes no matter how hard you work, things happen that are out of your control and that’s OK. Einstein proved that time is relative, but he also reminded us that its value depends on what we do with it. Don’t wish away the present. Appreciate every moment, every breath and every person you meet. Sometimes no matter how hard you work or how hard you plan, the current shifts, and that’s OK,” Brown told his fellow graduates.

Brown, a member of the National Honor Society, served on the student council and was a section leader in the school band. He also was on the swimming and surf teams, was in the fishing club, and is the bassist for the local jazz-funk-fusion band Sunday Brunch. Brown is set to attend Middlebury College in Vermont and study computer science.

In conclusion, Brown told fellow graduates, “Class of 2025, we’ve made it. It’s time to set sail. Let’s go with courage, curiosity and compassion, for ourselves and for others. Let’s ride the waves, chase the sun and never stop exploring.”

The ceremony began with a bagpipe-led procession of school administrators, staff and the Class of 2025, who marched onto the field with hundreds of spectators cheering them along from the field bleachers.

In his first graduation ceremony as principal of Manasquan High School, Matthew Kukoda welcomed and recognized all alumni and military veterans in attendance before introducing Cassidy Murray, the Class of 2025 vice president, who led graduation attendees in the Pledge of Allegiance. Graduating members of the school choir belted out the national anthem, which was met with roaring applause by attendees. The choir continued by singing the school’s alma mater anthem, which included the line, “We’ll always keep the memory of the school above the sand.”



Board of Education President Alexis Pollock addressed the crowd of graduating students and said, “Life is not a single path carved in stone, but a series of choices that you have the power to make and remake. The world is vast with possibilities, some you can see clearly now, others will reveal themselves as you grow and explore. You might choose a path that excites you today, then discover a passion that leads you in an entirely different direction tomorrow. That is not failure, that is growth.”

Pollock added that the Class of 2025 now joins a strong community of Manasquan High School alumni, “You will always be a warrior connected to Manasquan High School. That means that the Manasquan community will always be in your corner rooting for you.”

In her speech as salutatorian, Brooke Loughlin looked back on how four years attending high school on Broad Street molded herself and each student into who they are. During her time at Manasquan High School, Loughlin played softball and volleyball, graduated from the Academy of Finance and earned the Seal of Biliteracy, to name a few of her achievements noted by Lesley Kenney, director of school counseling services. Loughlin is set to continue her education at the University of Virginia, pursuing a degree in economics.

“High school is more than just a place where we take tests and earn grades. It’s where we truly begin to figure out who we are. It’s where we’ve begun to learn how to balance responsibility and freedom, where relationships are formed that shape our values, where family supports us no matter what and where challenges teach us resilience,” Loughlin said to fellow graduates and ceremony attendees.

Kenney recognized the top 10 students from the Manasquan High School graduating Class of 2025: Donovan Brown, Brooke Loughlin, Emily Black, Isabella Bird, Will Pettit, Ryan Rose, Julianna Martell, Jake Kovach, Robert T. Runge and Eleanor Crawford.

Principal Kukoda recognized the three yearbook editors in chief – Eleanor Krebs, Brooke Loughlin and Grace Love – who in turn presented Kukoda with a copy of this year’s yearbook.

Principal Kukoda then addressed the crowd of graduates with words of advice and guidance and read a poem, ”How you lived your Dash” by Linda Ellis, before leading students in a final “Go Squan” chant.

Superintendent Robert Goodall also spoke to the graduating Class of 2025, giving thanks to parents and guardians, staff members and Principal Kukoda, who helped guide graduating students throughout their journey at Manasquan High School.

“The Class of 2025 has so much potential, make your dreams happen, you are a warrior,” Superintendent Goodall said.

Graduating senior and president of the Class of 2025 Joey Presbrey delivered the farewell address to her fellow graduates. Principal Kukoda highlighted some of Presbrey’s achievements at Manasquan High School including involvement in student council, girls lacrosse, National Honor Society, to name a few. Presbrey is set to attend the University of Texas at Austin.

In her address, Presbrey said, “The best is only yet to come. As we step into this next chapter of what we call life, lets carry courage, not fear. Let’s lead with strength and with the knowledge that this, this exact moment is just the beginning of a story only we can write. Congratulations to my class, Class of 2025, today is our day, your mountain is waiting, so go, get on your way.”

In her final task as class president, Presbrey then led the graduates through the transferring of tassels, ushering in the newest alumni of Manasquan High School.

This is an excerpt of the print article. For more on this story, read The Coast Star—on newsstands Thursday or online in our e-Edition.

Check out our other Manasquan stories, updated daily. And remember to pick up a copy of The Coast Star—on newsstands Thursday or online in our e-Edition.

Subscribe today! If you're not already an annual subscriber to The Coast Star, get your subscription today! For just $38 per year, you will receive local mail delivery weekly, with pages and pages of local news and online access to our e-edition on Starnewsgroup.com.