AVON-BY-THE-SEA/BELMAR — Amid the Route 71/Main Street bridge closure, Avon-By-The-Sea and Belmar officials met last week with state Assembly and Senate offices and representatives from the New Jersey Department of Transportation (NJDOT) who said their team has been investigating the cause of the malfunction and the necessary steps to have it repaired on an “emergency basis,” while officials call on state assistance.

The NJDOT said that as of Tuesday night it is unsure what exactly caused a mechanical glitch to the bridge’s south leaf, but believes it could be similar to the failure experienced last year to the north leaf, involving piston or cylinder bridge parts.

It is expected that the bridge will remain closed to repairs for a large portion of the summer, according to Avon Mayor Edward Bonanno.

As concerns rise from both municipalities and businesses owners about what effects the current and upcoming bridge closures will have, Avon-By-The-Sea officials were vocal in advocating for financial relief for small business owners and seeking alternative transportation methods for residents and visitors.

The Borough of Avon has scheduled a meeting with the Economic Development Authority (EDA), including Assemblyman Alexander “Avi” Schnall (D-30) or his representative, to inquire about emergency grants and loans that can support its businesses during the summer months, which “are already being adversely affected by this closure,” borough officials said.

Representatives from the EDA have recently spent time meeting with business owners in town informing them of available grant and loan opportunities to support them during the closure.

Check out our other Avon-by-the-Sea stories, updated daily. And remember to pick up a copy of The Coast Star—on newsstands Thursday or online in our e-Edition.

Check out our other Belmar stories, updated daily. And remember to pick up a copy of The Coast Star—on newsstands Thursday or online in our e-Edition.

Subscribe today! If you're not already an annual subscriber to The Coast Star, get your subscription today! For just $38 per year, you will receive local mail delivery weekly, with pages and pages of local news and online access to our e-edition on Starnewsgroup.com.