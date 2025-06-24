JCP&L is reporting power outages in Monmouth and Ocean counties Tuesday afternoon.

According to First Energy Corp, there are 5,147 homes in Monmouth County without power currently. In Ocean County, the total homes without power is 7,897.

TRAFFIC LIGHT OUTAGES

Traffic light outages have been reported by the Point Pleasant Beach Police Department. A post to Facebook on Tuesday afternoon stated, “There is a power outage in the southern part of town. We have officers directing traffic at those traffic lights. Utility companies have been notified and are working on the issue.”

Point Pleasant Beach Mayor Doug Vitale shared on Facebok, “We are aware of the numerous power outages throughout town. Chief Kowalewski, Borough Administrator Michigan and I have been in contact with JCPL. Anticipated restoration is 6 PM. If it goes longer we will be opening up a cooling center. More information to come if a cooling center is needed.”

An alert from the Point Pleasant Police Department on Tuesday at 2 p.m. stated that power outages are ongoing and area traffic signals may be effected. The advisory stated, “Remember out signals act like 4 way stops.”

A post on Tuesday afternoon to the Point Pleasant Borough Facebook reads, “Jersey Central Power & Light is experiencing transformer fires and other issues in several surrounding towns including Brick, Lakewood and Wall ultimately effecting Point Borough, Point Beach and Bay Head. JCP&L has relayed that they expect power to be restored in affected areas within the next hour.”

Tuesday night Point Pleasant Police shared that Point PleqsantTown Hall (2233 Bridge Ave) is open to the public as a cooling center.

TOWNS WITH OUTAGES

In The Coast Star coverage area outages are reported in Belmar (3), Brielle (2,634), Manasquan (223) and Wall (2,040) as of 4:40 p.m. on Tuesday.

In The Ocean Star coverage area outages are reported in Bay Head (1,226), Brick (56), Mantoloking (330), Point Pleasant Beach (845) and Point Pleasant (2,574) as of 4:40 p.m. on Tuesday.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates. Visit First Energy Corp online for updated power outage information.