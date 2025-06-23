BRIELLE — The Route 35 bridge experienced a malfunction on Thursday, June 19, at approximately 8:30 p.m., when the Brielle Police Department received multiple calls for service reporting that the traffic gates for the bridge were closed and remained down for an extended period of time, according to Brielle Police Chief Gary J. Olsen.

Olsen told The Coast Star, upon receiving these reports, police communications immediately contacted the New Jersey Department of Transportation (NJDOT) and was informed that the bridge was experiencing electrical and computer-related malfunctions, which caused the traffic control gates to remain in the down position.

According to Olsen, in response, Brielle Police patrols promptly established multiple traffic posts in the area to safely divert all traffic away from Route 35 south and the affected bridge.

The chief said that the Wall Township Police Department responded to assist with traffic control at the Brielle Interchange and the NJDOT Traffic Division was notified and deployed to assist with the incident.

According to the chief, at approximately 11 p.m., NJDOT personnel completed repairs to the malfunctioning systems and confirmed that the bridge was fully operational and safe for travel.

Chief Olsen said, “We thank the public for their patience and cooperation during the incident, and we are grateful for the coordinated response and support of our neighboring agencies and NJDOT.”

