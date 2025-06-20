POINT PLEASANT — The Rotary Club of Point Pleasant Boro’s 17th annual Father’s Day 5K brought out hundreds of runners early Saturday morning, raising $10,000 for charities and organizations throughout the local community.

At 8:30 a.m. sharp, runners lined up at the start line, located in the neighborhood behind Community Park, and took off at the sound of the alarm. Over 350 runners were met with an abundance of supportive cheering and photo-taking from family and friends on the sidelines.

Despite the anticipated inclement weather, the rain held out just long enough to make the race a success.

Suzanne Brow, chairwoman of the Rotary 5K, said, “Even with the rain forecast we had a rush of people signing up. We are at our highest in runners from past years, we’ve actually gone up a lot this year so our marketing did help out,” explaining how the club focused more heavily this year on spreading the word and promoting the race.

The Rotary Club is a volunteer organization that dedicates its time and resources to the community each year, supporting both local and international causes and programs. Over the past 10 years, the Rotary Club of Point Pleasant Boro has raised and donated over $600,000.

“We fundraise for the (school) scholarships, all the food banks, the police, the garden clubs,” said Brow, “anybody that needs assistance in the Point Pleasant area.”

This year’s race funds will go towards supporting student scholarship awards, melanoma research, Slade Dale restoration, dictionary donation, town clock, school playground, football scoreboard, town electronic sign, Swim Safety Program, L.E.A.D. Poster Contest, food pantry, chamber of commerce, veterans programs, police, fire and first aid squad, Point Pleasant Choir, the national cause End Polio Now, Gift of Life and Shelter Box.

