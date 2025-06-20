AVON-BY-THE-SEA/BELMAR — Amid the Route 71/Main Street bridge closure, Avon-By-The-Sea officials have met with state Assembly and Senate offices and representatives from the New Jersey Department of Transportation (NJDOT) who said their team has been investigating the cause of the malfunction and the necessary steps to have it repaired on an “emergency basis.”

Legislative representatives from the district are working to obtain financial assistance to aid local businesses that have been affected by the sudden closure, according to a notice shared by Avon officials on Friday, June 20.

The borough said that it is “working with them (representatives), as well as the DOT, to find alternate methods of transportation within Avon-By-The-Sea and Belmar to support our businesses and residents.” Plans will not include a bus.

The NJDOT has advised that the current closure does not impact its plan to demolish and replace the bridge in 2028, and has placed its engineering/design work on an expedited schedule. Because it is a drawbridge, according to the notice, the NJDOT is unable to keep a portion of the bridge open during the replacement project.

The bridge was initially closed on June 13 due to mechanical failure on the south bridge leaf, according to an NJDOT traffic advisory on that date.

Currently, the bridge is being held open in the upright position to allow for marine traffic to pass through, as it is legally required to do. The bridge’s north leaf will be lowered and raised occasionally to help in minimizing stress and maintaining the functionality of bridge parts, according to the NJDOT.

