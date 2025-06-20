LAVALLETTE — The Lavallette mayor and council on Monday adopted a resolution officially opposing a potential federal offshore oil and gas drilling plan.

The National Outer Continental Shelf (OCS) Oil and Gas Leasing Program (National OCS Program) consists of a schedule of lease sales that the Secretary of the Interior determines will best meet national energy needs for the five-year period following the approval of a new National OCS Program, according to the federal Bureau of Ocean Energy Management (BOEM).

One of the lease areas in the program, which is being developed for the 11th time since 1980, is the North Atlantic Region, which includes the outer continental shelf of the entire state of New Jersey.

“The 10th National OCS Oil and Gas Leasing Program does not include any lease sales in the Atlantic Region,” according to the BOEM. “With the initiation of a new National OCS Program development process and, with it, the renewed potential for a lease sale in the Atlantic region, BOEM may receive new (geological and geophysical) permit applications in the near future.”

Mayor Walter LaCicero said he received a copy of a resolution opposing the OCS program from Mayor John A. Peterson of Seaside Park, where that borough council officially opposed the program at a recent meeting.

“I received, from the mayor of Seaside Park, a proposed resolution regarding opposition to new offshore oil and gas leasing of the New Jersey coast,” said Mayor LaCicero. “I did not want to just put that on the agenda without first getting a feel for how the council feels about that — I don’t want to assume anybody is in favor or opposed to it.”

The public comment period for the 11th iteration of the National OCA Program ended on Monday, June 16.

Councilman Jim Borowski made a comment on the proposal, saying that he does not agree with the “drill, baby, drill” mentality when it comes to drilling off the coast of New Jersey.

“I’ve heard, amongst many people, the mantra of ‘drill, baby, drill;’ but not in my backyard,” he said. “Not off the coast. I’m going to support this.”

“As long as it’s in Alaska, we don’t care,” said Mayor LaCicero.

The resolution “opposing offshore oil and gas leasing,” according to Councilwoman Joanne Filippone, who made the motion, was approved unanimously by the borough council.

This is an excerpt of the print article. For more on this story, read The Ocean Star—on newsstands Friday or online in our e-Edition.

Check out our other Lavallette stories, updated daily. And remember to pick up a copy of The Ocean Star—on newsstands Friday or online in our e-Edition.

Subscribe today! If you're not already an annual subscriber to The Ocean Star, get your subscription today! For just $38 per year, you will receive local mail delivery weekly, with pages and pages of local news and online access to our e-edition on Starnewsgroup.com.