POINT PLEASANT — The Point Pleasant Borough Police Department is reevaluating hiring practices relating to nepotism and conflicts of interest.

At its meeting on Monday, June 9, the Point Pleasant Borough Council unanimously adopted an ordinance that establishes a conflict-of-interest and nepotism policy when hiring law enforcement officers.

According to the ordinance, Point Pleasant police believe that with implementation of the measure, public confidence will be better protected.

Chief Christopher Leonhardt previously told The Ocean Star, “This ordinance is about keeping things transparent and making sure there’s no perception of favoritism. The ordinance also lets us take advantage of a state law — N.J.S.A. 11A:4-1.3 — that gives us the option to hire certified officers who’ve already been through the police academy, even if they’re not on our current entry-level list. That helps us fill positions more quickly while still keeping high standards.”

Mayor Robert Sabosik added, “This shows another avenue to procure dedicated women and men who want to be police officers. In today’s society, it is getting tougher and tougher to get police officer applicants. By doing this, we can get another officer who wants to come into town and be an entry level officer in our department. It is very logical and opens up the ability to get additional people.”

Currently, state law allows officers who have completed a full basic training course to be hired without competitive examination.

Chief Leonhardt suggested that the borough’s ordinance be amended so officers will be hired and promoted based on merit rather than the possibility of nepotism and status, according to the ordinance.

The ordinance states that each entry-level prospect must have completed training at a New Jersey Police Training Academy. Every individual who is related to a borough official, administrator, superior or, in association with officers, must undergo the same competitive process as anyone else.

