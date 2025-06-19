BELMAR — The country’s first volunteer first aid and rescue squad — the Belmar First Aid Squad — was honored with its very own memorial site, as the newest addition of recognitions on Monument Row at 12th and 13th avenues.

The First Aid Squad Monument dedication ceremony, held Saturday morning, June 14, was met with an outpouring of support from community members, local government officials, former members and their families.

“There’s a lot of thank-yous that need to go out that made this memorial happen,” said Mike Hines, event emcee and lifetime squad member, during opening remarks. “To the mayor and council, we are so blessed that you offered this piece of land to us so we can remember our members, forever.”

“The Belmar Historical Society has really stepped up to keep all of our memorabilia, and all of our history alive,” he added. “Billy (Musto) and the public works guys, I hope the mayor and council know what a special group of people they are; they certainly were a huge hand in getting this thing done.”

The Belmar First Aid Squad was founded in 1927 as the first volunteer first aid and rescue squad in the country, and was eventually disbanded in 2021 after nearly a century of community service, “passing the torch” for emergency response to the Belmar Emergency Medical Services.

“All of our former members who are here, and all of the ones who aren’t here. We certainly went through a lot of years of service to this town, and we are thankful to the residents that allowed us to be here all this time,” Hines said.

The ceremony began with an opening bagpiper hymn of “God Bless the U.S.A.” and a prayer by the Rev. Nancy Goss of Calvary Baptist Church, as the new monument was unveiled and a red, white and blue wreath was placed alongside it.

Belmar Mayor Gerald Buccafusco told The Coast Star of the honor, “It’s a recognition of our history, and all of the great work that they did for the borough for 93 years. It’s a tremendous honor to be able to dedicate this memorial here. I know it means a lot to the first aid squad and a lot to the residents that are in town.”

