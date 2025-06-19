AVON-BY-THE-SEA — The Avon-By-The-Sea Board of Education shared plans of an upcoming school playground revamp, and discussed the board’s yearly goals at its meeting on Wednesday, June 11.

Students, staff and community members were also honored.

The district noted the playground renovations to Avon Elementary School with a focus on safety, accessibility and long-term usability.

Board Vice President Kristin Scrabis-Fletcher asked if the new equipment would resemble the existing structures. Interim Superintendent John Russo clarified that while the design would be similar, some modifications would be made to better suit the needs of the student population.

“It’s similar, but the height will be a little different — it helps with the safety,” said Russo. “What we noticed is that the older kids don’t use it, and it’s a little too high for the younger students. The kids like to sit and hang out on it rather than playing on it.”

The updated playground will include the same rubber surfacing, which will be resealed with a protective top coat. Board member Robert Szczepaniak noted the thoughtful consideration that went into the design and budget planning.

The board of education approved and awarded two contracts for the playground project work at Wednesday’s meeting.

The first was the receipt of a quote for playground equipment totaling $57,608 from the Educational Services Commission of New Jersey. The project contract was awarded to MRC, Inc., a Wall Township-based playground equipment designer and supplier.

The second quote, for the playground resurfacing portion of the project, comes from a quote through the State of New Jersey Division of Purchase and Property, with project work totaling $100,392 awarded to RubbRecycle.

“We considered many options,” said Szczepaniak. “The team looked at a wide variety of choices. There was a lot of thought put into different options, and this was a mix of what gives us the best longevity without breaking the bank.”

Board member John Kinkela emphasized the importance of ensuring the space is secure. “One thing that is key is properly closing off the playground,” he said.

