William Joseph ‘Liam’ Boland, 91, of Sea Girt, NJ, passed away at his home on Thursday, June 12, 2025. Born in Mitchelstown, County Cork, Ireland, William lived in the Bronx, NY, and Jackson, NJ, before moving to Sea Girt in 1975.

William served in the U.S. Army, stationed in Germany from 1959-1961. He