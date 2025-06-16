Matthew T. Strittmatter, age 63, passed away peacefully at home on, January 25, 2025. Born On June 24, 1961, he leaves behind a legacy of kindness, skill, and unmatched work ethic.

Matthew is survived by his loving children, Michael J. Strittmatter (wife Amanda Strittmatter), Kristin Richardson, his devoted Partner of over 20 years Veronica Vuksanic, his