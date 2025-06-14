BELMAR — The Route 71 bridge over Shark River connecting Belmar and Avon-By-The-Sea was closed on Friday night for emergency repairs. According to a traffic advisory release from the New Jersey Department of Transportation (NJDOT), the bridge experienced a mechanical failure on the South Bridge leaf.

According to the release, the repairs will require a large crane to lift the South leaf of the bridge which is expected to take place over the weekend.

Last March, the bridge experienced a similar mechanical malfunction to its North bridge leaf that left the bridge non-operational and closed to vehicular traffic past Memorial Day Weekend. According to the traffic advisory, the North bridge leaf that was repaired last year is operational.

The release states, “NJDOT’s structural evaluation and draw bridge engineering teams are inspecting the bridge to determine the extent of necessary repairs.”

As of 6 p.m. on June 13, the busy channel was closed to marine traffic and all vehicular traffic was rerouted from the bridge.

“NJDOT is working diligently in collaboration with the US Coast Guard and NJ State police to assist boats in safely navigating the channel to get back into their marinas this afternoon,” Friday night’s release said.

Marine traffic that is able to pass underneath the bridge without requiring an opening can do so, the release said, but any larger vessels requiring an opening from the drawbridge are not permitted to pass through. NJDOT is legally obligated under federal law to allow marine traffic to pass through the channel, as marine traffic has the right of way, the release adds.

Motorists are encouraged to check NJDOT’s traffic information website, 511nj.org, for construction updates and real-time travel information.

