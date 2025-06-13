BAY HEAD — Avast you scurvy dogs! Bay Head School welcomed the gloomy conditions with their annual Davy Jones Day.

This day was a massive fair held on the school grounds with water slides, bouncy castles, carnival games, treats, barbecues, petting zoos, fire truck rides and so much more.

Vanessa Grant, chair of Davy Jones Day, told The Ocean Star, “This is an end-of-year give back to the community. This is a fun-day, and end of school year fun-day that has been an ongoing tradition in Bay Head forever.”

Grant took over this event five years ago and has attempted to try and make this event bigger and better every year. While the rains did come, residents and their families braved the conditions to enjoy all the festivities.

“The kids look forward to it every year, along with myself, parents, teachers and residents. This is a fun way to thank the community for all their support and just give back,” said Grant. “We love the community. What better way to give back than to entertain them and have fun.”

She said this event reminded her of the movie “Grease,” where at the end of the school year, Rydell High School would hold a fair. She compared Davy Jones Day to this fair, despite the lack of flying cars.

For more on this story, read the next edition of The Ocean Star—on newsstands Friday or online in our e-Edition.

Check out our other Bay Head stories, updated daily. And remember to pick up a copy of The Ocean Star—on newsstands Friday or online in our e-Edition.

Subscribe today! If you're not already an annual subscriber to The Ocean Star, get your subscription today! For just $38 per year, you will receive local mail delivery weekly, with pages and pages of local news and online access to our e-edition on Starnewsgroup.com.