POINT PLEASANT — Student voices were honored last week at Memorial Middle School as the fourth annual Point Pleasant Student Voices reception was held.

This contest was created at the middle school four years ago, and was hosted by English teachers Courtney Fehring, Lauren Avallone and Ellen Keelan in the school’s media center.

“We celebrated 34 students who placed in this year’s monthly writing contests (first, second, third place and three honorable mentions), which ran from November through April,” said Keelan. “In addition, we recognized three overall winners for their outstanding work.”

The overall winners are:

First place: Reese Tighe, whose essay, submitted for the December contest, reflected on attending her grandfather’s funeral. She wrote about the gift of time and how meaningful it was to create memories with him before he passed.

Second place: Julia Collins, whose November entry imagined a world without cell phones, highlighting how kids might spend more time playing outside and engaging face-to-face, rather than being absorbed by screens.

Third place: Katherine Baker, whose piece, also from the December contest, focused on the topic of women’s rights and the gift of living in this country.

Approximately 65 people attended last week’s event, including students, families, teachers and administrators.

“It was a wonderful evening honoring the students’ hard work and creativity – their writing was truly inspiring and never fails to amaze us,” Keelan said.

This is an excerpt of the print article. For more on this story, read The Ocean Star—on newsstands Friday or online in our e-Edition.

Check out our other Point Pleasant Boro stories, updated daily. And remember to pick up a copy of The Ocean Star—on newsstands Friday or online in our e-Edition.

Subscribe today! If you're not already an annual subscriber to The Ocean Star, get your subscription today! For just $38 per year, you will receive local mail delivery weekly, with pages and pages of local news and online access to our e-edition on Starnewsgroup.com.