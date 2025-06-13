BAY HEAD — The Bay Head Board of Education honored six students who will be attending the Leadership Training Conference this summer at Tuesday night’s meeting.

Lauren Galarza, math and science teacher, said during the meeting that the conference “is for students in grades seventh through high school who focus on leadership within their schools whether it be through student council or student government, sports leaders, as well as members of the National Junior Honor Society.”

This year, the Bay Head students who will be attending will be Samantha Karam, Brielle Wurch, Charlotte Uveges, McKenna Fitzgerald, Kiera Soleau and Georgi Palechev.

These students will be going to the conference from July 12 through July 14 at The College of New Jersey (TCNJ) in Ewing. The board of education covers all the costs associated with the conference.

“They will have an amazing opportunity to learn from different high school leaders, other student government officials all throughout New Jersey as well as a few keynote speakers,” Galarza further said.

