POINT PLEASANT BEACH — Point Beach locals and visitors can prepare for fresh produce, food vendors, handmade goods and more when the Point Pleasant Beach FRESH Farmers and Makers Market opens on Sunday, June 22.

The pop-up market will be operated by FRESH Markets, a Monmouth County-based company that organizes farmers and makers markets alongside groups and municipalities like the Borough of Point Pleasant Beach. The market will take place at the NJ Transit station parking lot, at 317 Cooks Road, on Sundays in the summer from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., beginning June 22 and ending Aug. 31.

On Tuesday, The Ocean Star spoke to Bret Morgan, founder of FRESH Markets, about the partnership between the company and Point Beach.

“Point Pleasant’s always been an area that I love — I go down there a lot with my family. We love the boardwalk and we spend a lot of time there,” said Morgan. “As we’ve been growing FRESH Markets, we’ve been looking for some additional towns in the area to do stuff, and Point Pleasant Beach has always been on our radar.”

“Last fall, Mayor Doug Vitale reached out to us and said, ‘Hey, we had a market running this summer that was largely volunteer-driven,’” he said. “It was doing well, but it was becoming a lot for the volunteers to manage and coordinate, and they wanted to see if we wanted to take over and operate it. So, we started having conversations, and it just seemed like a really great municipality to work with — and we decided to move forward with it.”

Morgan explained the kinds of wares that attendees can expect at the Point Pleasant Beach FRESH market.

“We have lots of food provisions — honey, cheeses, Italian goods, coffee, produce, bread,” he said. “We also have salt purveyors, baked goods and handmade goods — so, if someone is coming into town and needs a gift or a birthday present, this is perfect for that.”

