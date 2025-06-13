TABERNACLE – The Manasquan boys lacrosse team made history on Friday with a 13-5 victory over Hopewell Valley in the Group 2 state championship game at Seneca High School.

It marked the first state title in program for the boy’s lacrosse team

Manasquan had made five previous trips to the state championship game, including a one-goal loss to Summit last season before breaking through against the Bulldogs.

The Warriors never trailed against Hopewell Valley, getting early goals from Ryan Aldi and Lucas Longo and maintaining at least a two-goal lead for the majority of the game.

Manasquan led 3-1 after the first quarter and 6-3 at the half. The Warriors put the game away by outscoring the Bulldogs 7-2 in the second half.

The Warriors closed out the game in story-book fashion when senior Kelly Mulligan, who was cleared the day of the game to return from a torn ACL suffered last season, scored the final goal of the game for the Warriors.

Aldi led the Manasquan scoring with four goals and an assist, while Matt Schneider had three goals and one assist and Brandon Kunz had two goals and two assists.

The Warriors enjoyed the Manasquan tradition of a firetruck led parade down Main Street and to the beach in front of a festive atmosphere around 8:30 on Friday night.