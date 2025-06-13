LAVALLETTE — Soprano Sungji Kim, bass singer Hyong Sik Jo and pianist Joseph Krupa paid a musical visit to Lavallette’s Upper Shores branch of the Ocean County Library on Tuesday, performing a dozen arias and songs from famous musicals and operas.

While Kim’s and Jo’s solo performances riveted the crowd on their own, they also performed several duets, including “Là ci darem la mano (There we will give each other our hands)” from Mozart’s “Don Giovanni,” about which Jo said, “This duet is about a man trying to convince a young woman to run away with him.”

Krupa also got a chance to showcase his solo skills, playing the piano solo piece “Jasbo Brown Blues,” which segued into the standard “Summertime” from George Gershwin’s opera “Porgy and Bess” as sung by Kim.

Other duets included “All I Ask of You” from “The Phantom of the Opera.” The final performance, a duet, was a rendition of “Aleumdaun nala,” a folk song sung in Kim’s and Jo’s native Korean.

“We’re going to finish with our traditional Korean piece,” said Kim. “We both originally came from South Korea, and we’d love to share a Korean piece with you. The melody is from a traditional folk song, and the title means ‘The Beautiful Country.’”

This is an excerpt of the print article. For more on this story, read The Ocean Star—on newsstands Friday or online in our e-Edition.

Check out our other Lavallette stories, updated daily. And remember to pick up a copy of The Ocean Star—on newsstands Friday or online in our e-Edition.

Subscribe today! If you're not already an annual subscriber to The Ocean Star, get your subscription today! For just $38 per year, you will receive local mail delivery weekly, with pages and pages of local news and online access to our e-edition on Starnewsgroup.com.