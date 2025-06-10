POINT PLEASANT — Point Pleasant Borough’s annual Summerfest was held in Community Park this past weekend, as residents trudged through the rainy conditions to enjoy what the borough had to offer.

On Saturday, June 7, the event was moved to Sunday, June 8 due to the rain, but Mother Nature decided to rain on both days. While this was a smaller turnout in comparison to previous years, there were still many residents throughout the park shopping at the vendors’ tables, playing on the bouncy castles or grabbing a bite to eat.

Michelle Coffey, president of the Point Pleasant Borough Chamber of Commerce, told The Ocean Star, “I feel this event really allows us to get our local nonprofits out, meeting everybody. We have some great vendors here that have good locally made goods to support the local economy and it gives everybody in town something local and family friendly to do.”

Vendors sold art, clothing, accessories, pet treats and accessories, handmade jewelry and candles, and other arts and crafts. Food vendors included ice cream trucks, gyros, shaved ice, cotton candy, funnel cake, hot dogs, hamburgers, empanadas, wood-fired pizza, seafood and Italian food, among other delights.

Councilwoman Charlene Archer told The Ocean Star, “This brings the whole community together. This is something that actually starts off summer…Our town is such a good community that loves to come together.”

For more on this story, read the next edition of The Ocean Star—on newsstands Friday or online in our e-Edition.

Check out our other Point Pleasant Boro stories, updated daily. And remember to pick up a copy of The Ocean Star—on newsstands Friday or online in our e-Edition.

Subscribe today! If you're not already an annual subscriber to The Ocean Star, get your subscription today! For just $38 per year, you will receive local mail delivery weekly, with pages and pages of local news and online access to our e-edition on Starnewsgroup.com.