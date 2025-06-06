POINT PLEASANT BEACH — Members of the Point Pleasant Beach High School Student Environmental Ambassador Club (SEA) have been hard at work over the past several weeks, giving presentations on various environment-related topics to local elementary- and middle-schoolers.

Sophomore Landon Hoberman, junior Bella Dattoli and junior Ellie Loffreno stopped by Point Beach’s G. Harold Antrim Elementary School on May 28, presenting several different programs, based on grade level, to the students at the school.

“This is the first full year of the club; we started it just at the end of the school year last year,” said Hoberman, who founded the SEA Club at Point Pleasant Beach High School.

“There was no kind of club like this in our school, so there was a wide variety of people who really wanted to join,” said Loffreno. “I also feel like it’s a fun, interactive club — we do a lot of stuff around the town, not just at school.”

For the younger crowd in kindergarten through second grade, the SEA club students presented the book “Sea Change” by Joel Harper. A picture book, “Sea Change” allowed the students to choose things like the protagonist’s name and predict what would happen based on their knowledge of the ecosystem.

“What we find is that, when students are engaged in helping tell the story with you, it really resonates with them — makes them want to raise their hand and makes them want to ask questions,” said Hoberman.

Dattoli said, “We go around town and do a program called ‘Reduce by Request,’ where we go to restaurants and ask them if they could only send out plastic utensils by order — we’ve done about 12 restaurants in Point Beach so far.”

