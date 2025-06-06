POINT PLEASANT BEACH — The Point Pleasant Beach Cultural Arts Committee hosted its annual Party by the Sea and Juried Art Show fundraiser event at the Lobster Shanty on Thursday, May 29, showcasing all facets of the arts.

The event featured various types of live performance and art throughout the space and a Juried Art Show. The music performances were by Doc and the Remedy and Manasquan Music Academy ukulele duo Evan and John. Throughout the night, the duo played crowd favorites, such as “Something” by The Beatles and “Come and Get Your Love” by Redbone.

The Juried Art Show took place in the Gull Room of the restaurant. Not only were pieces up for consideration in the judged portion and “people’s choice” categories — everything in the room was available for purchase.

Judges included Jim Inzero, owner of Jim Inzero Gallery in Point Pleasant, and Meagan Greenberg, owner of Over the Moon Art Studio in Asbury Park. Inzero explained that as he walks around the room, he’s looking for a few things during his evaluation of the pieces. The categories around the room featured painting, mixed media and photography, all bringing something to the table.

“I’m looking for individuality and the specific technique in that piece of the category…I’m looking for something different,” he said.

Inzero explained that throughout the different mediums there’s something different or more difficult than the others. For example, photography pieces are vastly different from paintings, where you can add in whatever color needed to darken or brighten the canvas.

As Inzero said, events like these are important to the community.

“It brings art together and people together for a cause,” he said. “The artists can get inspired to do more and create more artwork. There’s so much going on with art in general and this keeps going with that.”

One artist in particular, Carol McCabe, owner of reLove Boutique, was featured in the Juried Art Show with three of her works on display. McCabe said she is inspired by antiques, and manipulates them to capture a modern feel. Her pieces utilized Capodimonte glass, which is commonly used in Italian pottery. She said her art is inspired by “love, beauty and spirituality” all while recycling old materials.

Juried Art Show prizes were awarded to the first, second and third place winners in three categories: painting, mixed media and photography. The show was judged by Jim Inzero of Jim Inzero Gallery in Point Pleasant Beach and Meagan Greenberg of Over the Moon Studio in Asbury Park. Awards also went to the works that were judged Best in Show and People’s Choice.

Best in Show: “Depression” by Alissa Alexander, mixed media. People’s Choice: “Sardine on Navy” by Courtney Bell, painting.

Painting: first place, “Shell Pile” by John Troisi; second place, “Jersey Green” by Courtney Bell; third place, “Respite” by Sheila Soyster.

Mixed media: first place, “Manifestation Meditation” by Ted Wallen; second place, “Lonely Fans” by Jim Cook; third place, “Wings of Love” by Carol McCabe.

Photography: first place, “Asbury Park Carousel” by Wayne Londregan; second place, “Hitchhikers” by Candace Ross; third place, “Casino Hall” by Wayne Londregan.

This is an excerpt of the print article.

