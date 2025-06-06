LAVALLETTE — The Knights of Columbus Ladies Auxiliary in Lavallette held its first International Cuisine Buffet Dinner on Saturday, raising more than $5,000 for various local charities while serving up some worldwide cuisine.

“We had 170 people at the dinner, and I would say about a third of them were people that I did not know at all or recognize; they found out about our fundraiser through our advertisements,” said Joyce Kobylarz, president of the Knights of Columbus Ladies Auxiliary. “We’ve drawn a lot of new people into our little family, and they were very pleased with what they got and how it all worked out. They were very enthusiastic about our spirit.”

Kobylarz told The Ocean Star that the event’s original concept was as an international music and dance celebration, an idea that came about through event chair and Ladies Auxiliary member Pat Carolan.

“We were looking for a fundraiser that was different, something that no one ever had done before. And the woman that’s the chair of this event — Pat Carolan — she wanted to bring in an international theme with different types of music, with different dances,” said Kobylarz.

“It was her idea, and she went with it; between the two of us, we put together the program that we ended up with,” she said.

She told The Ocean Star that the auxiliary had been running several different fundraisers for several years and, as attendance has waned slightly, she felt it was time to branch out and try a new type of fundraising.

“This is the very first year,” Kobylarz said. “So, everything was very experimental in the sense that we didn’t really know how well it was going to go over. We tried our best to make things run as smoothly as possible with 170 people in that room. It’s a little tight, you know? But everybody had a great time.”

This is an excerpt of the print article. For more on this story, read The Ocean Star—on newsstands Friday or online in our e-Edition.

Check out our other Lavallette stories, updated daily. And remember to pick up a copy of The Ocean Star—on newsstands Friday or online in our e-Edition.

Subscribe today! If you're not already an annual subscriber to The Ocean Star, get your subscription today! For just $38 per year, you will receive local mail delivery weekly, with pages and pages of local news and online access to our e-edition on Starnewsgroup.com.