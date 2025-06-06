LAVALLETTE — The Lavallette Borough Council on Monday adopted an ordinance that prohibits restaurants from including single-use plastic cutlery in orders except on customers’ request.

Specifically, this ordinance adds a section to chapter 34 of the borough’s code, titled “Retail Food Establishments,” in order “to establish standards for the distribution of single-use cutlery in restaurants operating in the borough.”

“Restaurants shall only provide single-use cutlery (knives, forks, spoons or sporks intended to be used once and disposed of) to customers when explicitly requested by the customer,” it says. “Restaurants shall allow a customer to request single-use cutlery upon submission of an order. Such options…(include) phone, internet or mobile phone application orders. The default selected options shall be that no single-use cutlery items are requested.”

Additionally, according to the ordinance’s text, “No inquiry into the reason for the request shall be made by a restaurant or any of its employees in carrying out the request.”

Councilwoman Joanne Filippone, who presided over the meeting in Mayor Walter LaCicero’s absence, said that the initiative, known locally as #reducebyrequest, was spearheaded by Lavallette resident and Point Pleasant Beach High School student Landon Hoberman, who went to the borough’s six year-round restaurants and pitched the idea to them.

“We have one of the authors of this ordinance in our midst — our young Landon Hoberman,” she said. “We thank him for his input. Landon did implement this on his own, with the winter restaurants first, and all the restaurants that were open year-round did cooperate on their own, without an ordinance.”

“If you picked up some food, and you need forks and knives, just ask for them,” said Filippone. “But to give it to customers for them to throw in the garbage at home is kind of silly…It saved them a lot of money, and hopefully it’ll save us some trash.”

This is an excerpt of the print article. For more on this story, read The Ocean Star—on newsstands Friday or online in our e-Edition.

Check out our other Lavallette stories, updated daily. And remember to pick up a copy of The Ocean Star—on newsstands Friday or online in our e-Edition.

Subscribe today! If you're not already an annual subscriber to The Ocean Star, get your subscription today! For just $38 per year, you will receive local mail delivery weekly, with pages and pages of local news and online access to our e-edition on Starnewsgroup.com.