POINT PLEASANT — The main event for Summerfest has been postponed until Sunday, June 8, due to the inclement weather forecast on Saturday.

The kick-off party will still be held on Friday, June 6, from 6 to 10 p.m. and the main event will take place on Sunday, June 8, from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Friday will feature the opening of a beer-and-wine garden, along with food vendors and entertainment on stage. Sunday will still feature all the vendors, the beer-and-wine garden and bands on stage. Along with the many vendors present at the event, there will be activities for children, including inflatables, play equipment and a rock-climbing wall.

Summerfest 2025 will feature over 100 vendors over the two days of the event, according to the chamber of commerce. Vendors included market vendors and arts and crafts vendors.

Vendors can sell art, clothing, accessories, pet treats and accessories, handmade jewelry and candles, and other arts and crafts.

Food vendors included ice cream trucks, gyros, shaved ice, cotton candy, funnel cake, hot dogs, hamburgers, empanadas, woodfire pizza, seafood and Italian food, among other delights.

