SEA GIRT — The 34th annual Sea Girt 5K Run/Walk is set to take off from The Plaza Saturday, Aug. 2, rain or shine, with proceeds benefitting the recreation committee and Spring Lake Height’s Kindness Cafe.

Race registration is now open at seagirt5k.com. There are 2,016 spots available, as of press time Wednesday. It costs $37 per person, with a price increase after June 30. Kids’ races and activities are $15.

Mike D’Altrui, race director and recreation committee chair, said that the race turnout has been on a steady increase over the last few years, now seeing a 3,250 cap on the number of participants.

“We’re about 50% ahead of pace from last year, so it will sell out for sure,” he said. “It has grown pretty much steadily each year. We’re excited, it’s going to be a good year for sure.”

The race will kick-off at 8:30 a.m., leaving from in front of the library, heading down Sea Girt Avenue.

The sounds of Bob Marley and Jimmy Buffet will encapsulate this year’s tropical theme, in addition to bagpipes and trumpet players. Runners are welcome to come adorned in their best tropical garb, or maybe a Hawaiian shirt.

The race’s largest beneficiary this year is the Kindness Cafe, a Spring Lake Heights-based organization that provides meaningful employment opportunities in a supportive and uplifting environment for individuals with intellectual and developmental disabilities.

A portion of the race proceeds will go directly to both the Kindness Cafe and the Sea Girt Recreation Commission. All proceeds from those who choose to make an individual donation will go entirely to the Kindness Cafe, which is encouraged during the registration process Saturday morning.

