SPRING LAKE — The Spring Lake Board of Education accepted the resignation of H.W. Mountz Elementary School Principal Daniel Layton at its meeting Monday night.

Layton, who serves as the school principal/supervisor of curriculum & instruction and board secretary, has a resignation effective July 31.

He has served in the district since June of 2023, and is moving on to serve as Superintendent/Principal in the Neptune City School District at the beginning of August.

“I am grateful for the opportunity Spring Lake gave me,” Layton told The Coast Star. “A huge sense of gratitude for opportunities to help me gain experience, which is catapulting me into a superintendent position.”

“They’ve been awesome, they really have, they’re a great crew,” he added. “I’m sad, it’s bittersweet.”

Board president Noelle Giblin started during her president’s report, “I am very happy for you as an individual, very sad to see you go though. You’re going to be missed. You’ve done a tremendous amount at this school…I was thinking about the things you’ve accomplished since you’ve been here, and it’s actually quite remarkable.”

“All of the changes that you’ve sponsored and helped, and what you’ve done with the students, in the short time we’ve had you, it’s been tremendous,” she added.

The board went into executive session towards the start of the meeting to discuss next steps for the position.

“We have to determine how we’re going to go about replacement, whether it be an interim, whether it be a search for a new person, so at this moment, we don’t have the plan just yet,” said Superintendent Stephen LaValva.

The board will provide updates as they become available.

