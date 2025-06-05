SPRING LAKE — Donna Campbell, who has served as H.W. Mountz Elementary School’s secretary for over the past four decades, is saying goodbye to the school community as she heads into retirement.

The board of education, surrounded by family and friends, honored her 47-year long dedication and commitment to the district at its meeting Monday night.

Her recognition began with the unveiling of an older typewriter — located six years ago by Superintendent Stephen LaValva in the school’s boiler room — similar to what Campbell used during her early days when she first started as school secretary in August of 1977, not long after her high school graduation. Still to this day, she will sometimes use a typewriter, Campbell said.

“When I first started working here, there was a typewriter on my desk, I didn’t have our computers yet,” said Campbell, “so when we finally got our computers, I still had the typewriter on my desk and then they made me get rid of the typewriter, and I said ‘I can’t get rid of (it)’ and till this day I’m still typing on the typewriter, certain things.”

Campbell has “served with the station” as a secretary, uninterrupted since Aug. 30, 1977 and has personally registered more than 2,000 students throughout her career.

In addition, LaValva calculated that Campbell, a Brick Township resident, has traveled over 171,000 miles in total, over the past 47 years, having only a seven-mile commute to and from her office.

Over the years, she has been crowned with a number of affectionate nicknames — “keeper of clean air,” “the Lord of the supplies,” “botany brainiac,” “the craftiest crafter to have ever crafted” and many more, given for her efforts, love of plants, gardening and creating.

“Mrs. Campbell has shared her love of nature with our students as Mountz’s master gardener over many summer months, creating posters and informational brochures and gifting so many of us with starter plants,” read LaValva in the resolution, “She has also been known to mend hems, sew pillows, fix costumes, all school secretary…much more as a ‘Tiger’ seamstress.”

Campbell said, “The kids, they make you laugh and they keep you young. I’ve seen a lot of kids, and I’ve had children that have graduated and got married, and they have their own children here now too…like a dozen.”

