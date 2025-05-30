BRICK TOWNSHIP — Joseph Yannon, 35, of Brick Township, was arrested in connection with an assault and a subsequent motor vehicle incident that led to an officer sustaining injuries, according to an updated release by Brick Township Police Chief Dave Forrester.

On May 29, officers responded to Greenwood Loop Road for a reported assault and discovered a victim with visible injuries.

Upon their arrival, the suspect fled the scene in a vehicle. During an attempt to apprehend him, the suspect drove directly toward a patrol car. Due to the high risk to public safety, the pursuit was promptly terminated, according to the release.

While responding to assist, a Brick Township officer was involved in a single-vehicle crash near Herbertsville Road and Lanes Mill Road. The officer sustained facial and arm injuries and was transported to Jersey Shore University Medical Center for treatment. He has since been released.

With assistance from the New Jersey State Police, the suspect was later located in North Hanover Township and taken into custody without incident.

Yannon was charged with aggravated assault, eluding law enforcement and multiple motor vehicle violations.

According to the release, the Brick Township Police Department extends its appreciation to all responding officers and agencies for their coordinated efforts in ensuring public safety.

*Note: This article has been updated to correct the age and hometown of the man accused and reflects corrected information provided by the Brick Township Police*

For more on this story, read the next edition of The Ocean Star—on newsstands Friday or online in our e-Edition.

Check out our other Brick Township stories, updated daily. And remember to pick up a copy of The Ocean Star—on newsstands Friday or online in our e-Edition.

Subscribe today! If you're not already an annual subscriber to The Ocean Star, get your subscription today! For just $38 per year, you will receive local mail delivery weekly, with pages and pages of local news and online access to our e-edition on Starnewsgroup.com.