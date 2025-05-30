BAY HEAD — Flowers will be in full bloom at the Seaweeders flower show titled “Treasuring the Bay.”

This event will be held on Tuesday, June 3 from 1 to 4 p.m. at the Mantoloking Yacht Club, 1228 Bay Ave.

The show will feature prize winning horticulture, beautiful artistic design, creative botanical arts, whimsical youth projects and educational exhibits.

The educational exhibits will focus on the changing climate and its effect on the growing seasons, and efforts to replenish the lost beach plum plants along the New Jersey coastline.

Judging for this will take place in the morning, so there will be plenty of ribbons to see throughout the event.

This event is also free and open to the public.

