POINT PLEASANT — The community will rally behind Ali Readel this weekend, as a fundraiser to help offset her medical bills after her fight with cancer will be held at the Point Pleasant Moose Lodge.

Readel, a Spring Lake Heights resident, was diagnosed with stage 2 colorectal cancer in May of 2024. Colorectal cancer is a type of cancer that develops in the colon or rectum.

The event will be a horseshoe tournament and will be held on Saturday, May 31, at 706 River Ave. Check in starts at 10 a.m. with a start time of 11 a.m. The tournament will also feature a 50/50, prizes, trophies and a DJ. Beer, wine, soda and food will also be served throughout the day.

For teams wishing to compete, it costs $60 per team of two, of $30 per person. For individuals wanting to attend and not play, the event costs $15 at the door. To register for the tournament, contact Ron Stoner at 732-267-7423.

Bri Coleman, organizer of the fundraiser, said, “I wanted to host this fundraiser because I went to Stockton College and worked at the Wharfside with Ali. She has been such a great friend and I was lucky enough to see her battle firsthand working at Sloan Kettering where she received her treatment and I want to do everything I could to help her and her family fight colorectal cancer.”

