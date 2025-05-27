WALL TOWNSHIP — Wall Township hosted its annual Memorial Day Ceremony on Monday, honoring and remembering those who made the ultimate sacrifice in the name of the United States’ freedom.

“Today, we pay tribute to their courage, dedication and unwavering commitment to the freedom we hold dear,” Mayor Tim Clayton said at the beginning of the ceremony. “Their sacrifices remind us that liberty comes at a great cost, and it’s our sacred duty to ensure their legacy endures in our hearts and in our actions.”

“As we reflect on the heroism of those we’ve lost, we also extend our deepest gratitude to the service members who continue to protect our country today,” the mayor continued. “May this ceremony inspire us to live with a purpose, unity and gratitude in the spirit of our fallen heroes. Let us pray that God watches over them and keeps their memory alive.”

Agencies of the township were in attendance to honor the lives lost for the rights the country enjoys today, including the Wall High School ROTC, the Wall Township Police Department, Wall Township Public Works, Wall Township Emergency Services, Wall Township First Aid and Rescue, Wall Community First Aid, Wall Fire Company No. 1, Glendola Fire Company and South Wall Fire Rescue.

Members of the Wall High School Color Guard presented the nation’s flag, while Committeewoman Erin Mangan was joined by Allenwood Elementary School’s Daisy Troop 869, Brownie Troop 356 and Brownie Troop 410 to lead the Pledge of Allegiance.

Pastor Jack McDonald of Grace Bible Church in Allenwood offered words of prayer, highlighting the weight of what fallen heroes have provided the country before asking those in attendance to partake in a moment of silence.

“Jesus tells us this in John 15:13, greater love has no one than this that one lay down his life for his friends,” McDonald said. “Father, it is an honor to be here this morning to recognize the sacrifices that have been made on our behalf. Give us thankful hearts as we consider this, give us grateful hearts and give us hearts that understand the picture that demonstrates the sacrifice that your son, Jesus Christ, made for all of us, and may that press upon our hearts a gratefulness to you how you have blessed our country with men and women with courage like this, who are willing – and some who have made – that ultimate sacrifice for our greater good.”

Maya Yates, a sophomore at Wall High School, sang the national anthem before the mayor invited Naval Security Force Training Lead Chief Petty Officer Chase Gibbs to speak.

“Memorial Day is more than just a day off, it is a solemn occasion to reflect, to honor and to reaffirm our commitment to the ideals for which they have died: Freedom, democracy and the American way of life,” Gibbs said. “Each of us owes an immeasurable debt to those who gave their lives in defense of your country. These were soldiers, sailors, airmen and coast guardsmen. Americans that came from every walk of life, every race, religion and background. What united them all was their unwavering willingness to stand in harm’s way for something far greater than themselves.”

Gibbs took time to highlight that this year marks the 250th anniversary of the United States Navy and its protection of the country.

“From the Revolutionary War to today’s operations across the Pacific, within the Red Sea and in the Mediterranean Sea, the Navy has been a steadfast symbol of resolve and perseverance,” Gibbs said. “The Navy’s enduring record of safeguarding America is so complete, that most Americans have never known a time when they must fear an attack from another nation’s naval force. This sense of security is not accidental. It is a direct result of generations of sailors who have stood the watch, deployed far from home and endured the hardships of sea and conflict so that we may live in peace.”

Lt. Ian Hatch of the Wall Township Police Department, a United States Marine Corps sergeant, Squad Leader Golf Company and of the Fourth Marine Division placed the United States Marine Corps wreath aside the bronze Harry J. Rockefeller statue, with Committeewoman Mangan placing the U.S. Army wreath, Committeeman Kevin Orender placing the U.S. Airforce wreath, Wall High School ROTC placing the U.S. Navy wreath, Monmouth County Commissioner Nick DiRocco placing the Honor Our Fallen wreath and Brigadier General Kenneth Wondrack placing the Veterans of Foreign Wars wreath.

Wall Intermediate School eighth-grader Jenna Luciano sang “God Bless America,” followed by a trumpet performance of “Taps” by Wall High School sophomore Nate Schuman to begin the closing of the ceremony, before Mayor Clayton left the crowd with sentiments on the fallen.

“The sacrifices of our fallen heroes will forever shape our community and our nation,” the mayor said. “In the spirit of Abraham Lincoln, let us go forth with humble hearts, honoring the sacrifices of our fallen heroes by cherishing our families, respecting one another and dedicating ourselves to the enduring cause of freedom for which they gave their lives. May we forever honor our fallen heroes by living with unity, compassion and unwavering commitment to the freedom they secured for us.”

