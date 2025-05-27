LAKE COMO — The borough mayor and council held a Memorial Day gathering on Monday morning to honor the community’s veterans, as well as its police, firefighters and first responders.

Residents gathered at Denman-Fisher-Perkins Memorial Park, located at Lake Como on the intersection of North Boulevard and Fernwood Road, to remember those who have made the ultimate sacrifice for the country.

Mayor Kevin Higgins began the ceremony at 10 a.m., welcoming the crowd and thanking the first responders in attendance before Council President Douglas Witte led the group in the pledge of allegiance.

The Rev. James A. Jackson Jr., of First Baptist Church in Belmar, who is also a retired command sergeant major of the U.S. Army, then led an opening prayer.

Following the prayer, council members Peter Ventrice and Heather Albala-Doyle brought forward a memorial wreath to be placed in front of the park’s monument.

After the posting of colors from a representative from the Belmar Police Department, echo taps was played by specialist Katherine Freeman, retired New Jersey Army National Guard, who was accompanied by her father, Ted Freeman.

Mayor emeritus Michael Ryan was welcomed forward to give a speech commemorating the meaning of the holiday and its importance in our nation.

“This year’s message is something that we should remember, something that we should be telling our children and explain to the generations coming forward why we do this,” he said, highlighting that the nation has set aside 13 days a year in recognition of service members. “There’s only three holidays of the year which goes to celebrate their patriots…somebody who eagerly steps forward and give up themselves to defend their nation, the constitution and their way of life from those who are their enemies and their detractors.”



“Our message has to be that we will always take care of our veterans and we will always honor, at a different level, all those people who wore the uniform, brothers and sisters, and gave their lives for us,” Ryan said.

“So on this day, enjoy your hamburgers, enjoy your hot dogs, enjoy your beverage of choice – but when you make that toast, keep in mind all the people that wear the uniform, and more importantly, all the people who gave their blood, sweat and tears, and ultimately their lives, for us,” he said.

The ceremony’s closing prayer was given by Minister Edward G. Robinson III, of First Baptist Church in Belmar, who is also commander of O’Brien Major Veterans for VFW Post 2639. Robinson also gave out memorial poppies at the end of his prayer.

Following the end of the ceremony, while some of the crowd dispersed to go on with the holiday plans for the day, other members of the community lingered at the memorial to chat with neighbors and thank the veterans in attendance for their service.

