POINT PLEASANT — The Shore Gals will be hosting their fourth annual fundraising celebration this summer, with all proceeds going towards the RAINE Foundation this year.

The Shore Gals are a local, Point Pleasant-based women’s social media group with over 1,100 members. They will be teaming up with the RAINE (Reaching All in Need Everyday) Foundation to raise funds for financially challenged children in Point Pleasant, Brick and Wall Township with Christmas presents, school supplies, hats, gloves, scarves and more.

This year’s fundraiser will be on Wednesday, Aug. 6 at 5:30 p.m. at The Lobster Shanty, 83 Channel Drive.

Tickets cost $88 per person and can be purchased at rainefoundation.com/events.html. The evening will feature dinner, dancing, shopping and raffles.

Shore Gals founder Lisa Pedalino said, “Having food to eat shouldn’t be anyone’s idea of the perfect gift. But for many of the families we help, it is. When a home is on fire, the local police and fire companies call RAINE Foundation first. When a child has no school supplies or appropriate clothing, RAINE Foundation is there to help. When a mom is too sick to care for her children, we are there.”

“Since its beginnings, RAINE has positively impacted our communities by providing food, clothing and emergency assistance every day. During the holidays, our volunteers provide thousands of children support – children who otherwise would have nothing at all,” said Pedalino.

This is an excerpt of the print article. For more on this story, read The Ocean Star—on newsstands Friday or online in our e-Edition.

Check out our other Point Pleasant Boro stories, updated daily. And remember to pick up a copy of The Ocean Star—on newsstands Friday or online in our e-Edition.

Subscribe today! If you're not already an annual subscriber to The Ocean Star, get your subscription today! For just $38 per year, you will receive local mail delivery weekly, with pages and pages of local news and online access to our e-edition on Starnewsgroup.com.