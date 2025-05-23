Monmouth and Ocean County families are encouraged to grab their helmets and bicycles, and visit the free “Bike Bash” event Saturday, May 31, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. in the HOPE Tower parking lot at Hackensack Meridian Jersey Shore University Medical Center, 19 Davis Avenue, Neptune.

There will be food and giveaways, and attendees can take part in a helmet fitting, bicycle safety inspection, and a helmet decorating contest. A raffle will be held to win a bicycle.

Car seat safety checks will be provided, and kid-friendly bike riding fun with local police officers are part of the festivities, as are ‘touch-a-truck’ and ‘touch-a-helicopter’ opportunities with local firefighters, and the Hackensack Meridian Health Air Medical Program flight crew.

The free event is presented by the Pediatric Injury Prevention team at K. Hovnanian Children’s Hospital, and New Jersey’s only Pediatric Level 1 Trauma Center, and Adult Level 1 Trauma Center located at Jersey Shore UMC. The event is made possible through partnerships with Neptune Township EMS, Office of Emergency Management and Police, Hackensack Meridian Health EMS, Neptune Fire Department, and New Jersey State Police.

For information about Jersey Shore UMC and K. Hovnanian Children’s Hospital Services, visit hackensackmeridianhealth.org/ en/locations/k-hovnanian- children-hospital.