BRICK TOWNSHIP — When a cardiac or choking crisis erupts, a matter of seconds becomes a matter of life or death. Therefore, the Brick branch of the Ocean County Library is offering a program to learn the basics of cardiopulmonary resuscitation during “Hands On CPR” at 6:30 p.m. on Tuesday, June 10.

Cherie Garrison Horhay, owner of Ocean County-based Hands On CPR Training will conduct a video-driven course that includes hands-on practice with mannequins and complies with American Heart Association guidelines.

Tom Mongelli, who handles public relations for the Ocean County Library said, “You will have the chance to learn CPR and choking relief techniques applicable to adult, child and infant victims. You will also become familiar with the use of an Automated External Defibrillator (AED).”

The library noted that the program is not a CPR certification course. However, each attendee will receive a course manual that includes a participation card.

Space for the event is limited. If interested, register at tinyurl.com/OclCPR to attend this free program.

