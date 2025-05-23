POINT PLEASANT BEACH — The Point Pleasant Beach Board of Education Tuesday approved a $499,000 bid award for the replacement of four tennis courts on the grounds of the district’s high school.

The contract was awarded to FieldTurf USA, Inc., a surface manufacturer, and American Athletic Track & Turf, a company which will install the FieldTurf surfaces. According to Board Business Administrator Brian Savage, the contract was awarded through the Educational Services Commission of New Jersey (ESCNJ), a cooperative aimed at connecting districts and municipalities with shared service providers.

“It’s a priority for us over the last couple years; we put it in the referendum, that failed, so we wanted to make that one of our top priorities with the $2 million we budgeted for (capital improvements) in our 2025-‘26 budget,” Savage said. “We’ve had a very successful tennis program over the years.”

He told The Ocean Star that the Point Beach district has used the services of FieldTurf and American Athletic before, for the resurfacing of the track at G. Harold Antrim Elementary.

“We’ve actually used them before for another project, the track resurfacing, as well,” he said. “They’re vendors through the ESCNJ co-op, and are pretty well-known in the field of athletic resurfacing and installation.”

The goal of the co-op is to “coordinate cost-efficient purchasing opportunities for educational institutions and municipalities to limit the tax burden on New Jersey residents,” according to the ESCNJ website.

Savage said that the tennis court refurbishment has been a top priority for the board, appearing as an item on the failed $23.9 million referendum in 2023.

