BRICK TOWNSHIP — The township council approved a resolution to receive bids on the demolition of buildings at 2416 Hooper Ave., which was recently purchased by Brick for open space, at the May 13 meeting.

Mayor Lisa Crate said, “This resolution authorizes the receipt of bids for the demolition of five structures, including one single-family home and four accessory structures that are necessary to demolish for participation in the NJDEP (New Jersey Department of Environmental Protection) Green Acres Grant Program.”

According to the mayor, the township purchased and took possession of the property as a part of an open space acquisition project on April 29.

“In order for the township to seek reimbursement for the grant funding, all structures must be removed from the property and I just want to thank the Brick Open Space Savers (BOSS) again for working so hard and diligently to obtain this property,” said Mayor Crate.

The township and Mayor Crate previously announced the acquisition of the 4.22-acre property, which is adjacent to the Drum Point Sports Complex for $930,000, via a press release.

The site had previously received subdivision approval for six single-family residential lots. It currently includes a two-story home, two sheds, a workshop and a small freshwater pond.

“This is a win for our entire community,” said Mayor Crate. “Instead of six new houses, we’re preserving this land and enhancing our recreational offerings for residents. Every time we preserve land like this, we’re not just protecting trees and wildlife. We’re protecting the character of our town and the quality of life for everyone who calls Brick home.”

