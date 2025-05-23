LAVALLETTE — The Lavallette Borough Council made a game-time decision on Monday to approve the checking of beach badges over Memorial Day weekend, this Saturday through Monday.

In addition to requiring 2025 beach badges for beach access from Saturday, May 24, to Monday, May 26, the Borough of Lavallette will also have lifeguards on duty this coming weekend.

The badge office, located at 2001 Baltimore Ave., will be open for daily and seasonal badges beginning this weekend from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Following Memorial Day weekend, the official opening of the beach bathing season in Lavallette will be June 14.

“The main purpose is that last year, the beach became very crowded; a little unruly, there was a lot of garbage out there, a lot of garbage throughout the town,” said Councilman Michael Stogdill, chair of the council’s beach operations committee. “We were the only free beach, and through social media, that got out. That got public, and we became a place of destination for a lot of people.”

He said that, in addition to sweeping badge checkers, lifeguards would also be on duty for the coming holiday weekend.

“The thinking is, there are going to be crowds, (which is a) safety issue, especially when going in the water,” said Stogdill. “A lot of inexperienced people with the ocean come down; we just had a beach replenishment. The last time we had that, the currents were very unpredictable — sandbars not completely formed yet created some unsafe surf…We think it would certainly benefit (us) to have the guards out there.”

“It probably won’t cover itself expense-wise, but it’s going to discourage the partiers from coming down and provide a level of safety and comfort for the residents,” said Mayor Walter LaCicero.

The motion to require beach badges and put lifeguards on duty this Saturday through Monday was accepted unanimously by the council. Parking stickers will not be required.

Daily beach badge rates are $13. Seasonal badges are $65 for adults, $25 for seniors (65 and older). Children under the age of 12 do not require a beach badge. There is no charge for veterans of any military service or military service personnel on active duty status (ID required).

This is an excerpt of the print article. For more on this story, read The Ocean Star—on newsstands Friday or online in our e-Edition.

Check out our other Lavallette stories, updated daily. And remember to pick up a copy of The Ocean Star—on newsstands Friday or online in our e-Edition.

Subscribe today! If you're not already an annual subscriber to The Ocean Star, get your subscription today! For just $38 per year, you will receive local mail delivery weekly, with pages and pages of local news and online access to our e-edition on Starnewsgroup.com.